Maritime museum, SCAPE to co-host art show, sale

The Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum are co-hosting The SBMM 20th Anniversary Virtual SCAPE Art Show & Sale.

The online exhibit and fine art sale will run Saturday through Aug. 7.

The event will feature the works of 75 artists and their views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara’s maritime life.

Proceeds will benefit the museum.

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum shares the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors a year. With topics such as the First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, the museum provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youths.

Having grown to more than 200 members since its founding in 2002, SCAPE is a diverse group whose goals are, according to a news release, “to have exhibitions to help raise money to protect open spaces, to increase public awareness of environmental and conservation issues, to promote camaraderie and provide education for artists.”

Made up of a diverse group that includes national and local artists, students, patrons and gallery owners, SCAPE’s membership is open year-round to everyone who wants to participate. On average, the organization hosts two or three juried exhibits each year.

Since its founding, SCAPE has raised more than $100,000 to benefit local nonprofits including the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Channelkeeper, Heal the Ocean and more.

For more information call 805-962-8404 or visit sbmm.org/20scape or www.s-c-a-p-e.org.

