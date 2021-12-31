Maritime museum seeks docents

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will begin its next 10-week docent training program Jan. 8.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has planned its next training program for docents.

The sessions will run through March 12.

Participants will study and learn about the Chumash people, commercial diving and fishing milestones, the Santa Barbara Channel’s military history and Santa Barbara as the birthplace of the environmental movement.

Docents also will get to be a part of the museum’s volunteer team and support the mission to create exhibits and educational experiences, according to a news release.

“Docents also enjoy the social environment of the Museum, make new friends, and gain a feeling of fulfillment,” Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Baker-Lorelli said in the release.

For more information, contact Jesse Baker-Lorelli at jbaker@sbmm.org or 805-456-8748.

To apply for the docent training, complete a volunteer application at www.sbmm.org/volunteer-application.

— Katherine Zehnder