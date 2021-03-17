Maritime museum to reopen Thursday

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum plans to reopen its doors Thursday after being closed for more than a year.

The museum is at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Barbara museum closed March 15, 2020. The reopening became possible because of Santa Barbara County’s move into the red tier, which was announced Tuesday.

Visitors will find the museum has four new exhibits: “Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea” (through May 31), “Santa Cruz Acoustic Range Facility (SCARF),” “On this Spot in History with Erin Graffy de Garcia” and Love Letters to the Sea.”

From Thursday through March 31, Thursdays and Fridays will be reserved for museum members, volunteers and donors. All members of the public will be welcome on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting April 1, the museum will be open to everyone Thursdays through Sundays.

The Museum Store and the Outdoors Santa Barbara Visitor Center on the fourth floor, which were able to reopen several weeks ago, will continue to be open on Thursdays through Sundays as well.

The museum’s indoor exhibits are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The Outdoors Santa Barbara Visitor Center is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, go to sbmm.org.

— Dave Mason