Maritime Museum to start new docent training class Jan. 14

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is seeking outgoing and enthusiastic individuals to welcome visitors and help them understand the museum’s mission and exhibits. Docents also help maintain displays and assist with special events, exhibit openings, art receptions and community festivals.

The next docent training class, which begins Jan. 14, will meet on Saturday mornings from 9-10:30 a.m. through March 25. The public is invited to attend the first class to decide if they want to continue and become docents at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

For more information or to register for the docent training class, call 805-456-8748 or visit sbmm.org/volunteer.

— Marilyn McMahon