Maritime special

Artist Kevin Short focus of December event

Kevin A. Short’s “Are They Coming In”

Kevin A. Short, the artist whose show “The Peaceful Sea” is currently on display in the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum gallery and Munger Theater, will hold a special event at the museum — a combination of a studio open house, personal exhibit tours and sale of his work — from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

This evening program is a culmination of Mr. Short’s exhibit at the museum, an art class on the patio and a talk at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required via RSVP to Linda Fields at 805-456-8743 or lfields@sbmm.org.

Between 30 and 40 artworks — posters, color sketches, copper drawings and paintings, varying in size from 4 x 6 inches to some as big as 36 x 48 inches — in an affordable range of prices will be available for purchase.

Kevin A. Short’s “Gold Diggers” Kevin A. Short’s “From the Void”

Mr. Short began his art training with a toy watercolor set and a pile of crayons, drawing on leftover butcher paper in the middle of the kitchen floor, before going on to formally study oil painting at the University of New Mexico, Pepperdine University in Malibu and the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

Raised in Santa Barbara, he developed his love of the ocean through sailing, fishing and spending long days in the local surf. Now internationally recognized for his contemporary landscapes of the Pacific Coast, Mr. Short is considered a particularly intelligent observer of the ocean who paints the surfing and coastal subcultures using his signature heavy, impressionist brushstrokes and rich, saturated color palettes. His paintings conjure specific moments in time, both imagined and remembered, and celebrate all the living colors of the sea.

“Short’s paintings are imbued with narrative and emotion,” said Emily Falke, director of collections and curator at SBMM and herself an artist.

“They chronicle our experiences as a coastal community, depicting all the outdoor joys available to us — paddling, boating, surfing, swimming, just being at the beach — and pay tribute to the beauty of the ocean and the culture that has helped form this part of the world.

“The opportunity to study with Kevin is a very special one indeed.”

