Marjorie Luke Theater to produce virtual concert series

The Marjorie Luke Theater is producing a virtual concert series celebrating the diverse and talents of Santa Barbara instrumentalists, vocalists and spoken-word artists. “In this challenging time when performing arts venues are dark, we are turning our lights on,” the theater wrote in a statement. “In the spirit of keeping the arts alive and thriving, our staff and board are adapting and creating fresh, vibrant, high quality presentations that are free to anyone who would like to enjoy them at home.”

The release went on to read that with the help of generous sponsors, the Majorie Luke Theater is able to provide stage and all technical offerings to historic theater and area artists to perform. “We have created a television studio in The Luke,” the statement read. “We are videotaping a series of events that we will be releasing through the fall, winter and spring of 2021.”

For more information about the theater’s programs, visit luketheater.org.

–Gerry Fall