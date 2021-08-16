Mark Whitehurst runs for mayor of Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

Voice Magazine publisher Dr. Mark Whitehurst is one of five candidates running in the Santa Barbara mayoral race.

Voice Magazine publisher Dr. Mark Whitehurst announced his candidacy Saturday for the Santa Barbara mayoral election.

According to a press release, the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s office certified his nomination signatures.

The City Clerk does not have his filing history in its online campaign portal, but the City Clerk’s office is only open Monday through Thursday.

Dr. Whitehurst would be the fifth mayoral candidate alongside incumbent Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, James Joyce and Deborah Schwartz.

“Campaign dialogue adds to the community conversation on key issues, like the absolute need for a community wide vaccine mandate and testing for both the public and private sector,” he said in a news release.

Seemingly candid with his views, he also anticipated questions on the State Street promenade.

“The closure of State Street was an absolute necessity during the pandemic and the resulting challenge is how to make it beautiful, accessible and inclusive for all ages,” he said.

His roots stem from Des Moines, Iowa, but he moved to Santa Barbara in 1992 and considers himself a community leader.

His magazine, Voice (aka CASA), publishes weekly and covers local news, art and entertainment.

Dr. Whitehurst is a board member of the Downtown organization and previously served as president and treasurer. He also volunteers on the board of Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Santa Barbara Park and Recreation Community Foundation.

He is a founding member of First Thursday and enjoys the arts. He has been a member of the SBCC community orchestra.

He studied at Graceland University for his undergraduate degree. He holds a masters and PhD in mythology from Pacifica Graduate Institute.

He earned a certificate in mediation from UCSB.

He has been married to his wife and business partner Kerry Methner for 22 years. He has one son and two grandchildren.

His campaign is online at markformayorsb.com.

