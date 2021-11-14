Marketplace to return to Natural History Museum

SANTA BARBARA — The Folks & Tribal Arts Marketplace will return Dec. 3-6 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is a three day indoor/outdoor shopping extravaganza.

This year’s event features 20 vendors from more than 30 countries, providing a selection of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, clothing, pottery, rugs, sculpture, and more. Admission and parking are free.

The event will also include a special VIP night from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2. A limited number of VIP guests will enjoy wine, appetizers and desserts while getting first pick of from authentic gifts from around the world. T

Tickets are $20 per person and available at sbnature.org/tickets.

Twenty-five percent of sales from the event go to Museum exhibits and science education programs.

— Katherine Zehnder