MARKLEY, Fred

Fred Joseph Markley, age 84, of Carpinteria, CA passed away peacefully with his Daughter, Sheri Markley and ex-wife Mary Lou Markley, best friend for 58 years, and the love of her life, by his side on January 19, 2021.

Fred passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Thousand Oaks, CA. Fred is survived by his daughter, his greatest pride, joy, and the love of his life; Sheri Lynn Markley, He is also survived by his sister Jeanne Bell (husband, George, nephew, Michael, Jeff, and Duane Bell) son, Rick J. Markley (wife Wayanne), two grandchildren, Daniel and Melissa Markley, and three great-grandchildren.

Fred was born August 21, 1936 in South Gate, CA to Fredrick and Angelina Markley. He grew up in South Gate and Huntington Park, CA. Later moving to Ventura, CA with his family.

Fred was one of the original Officers for Carpinteria Police Department in the ’70s. During his career at Carpinteria Police Department he was promoted from being a patrolman to Detective where he worked burglary, juvenile crimes, and crimes against persons. He was a recipient of the H. Thomas Guerry Award. After retiring from Carpinteria, Fred joined the Santa Barbara County Marshall’s Office, he then became a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputy when the Marshal’s Office was amalgamated with SBSO in 1996, coming to them with 29 years of prior Law Enforcement experience. From 1996 to 1999 he served as a Bailiff for the Criminal and Traffic Arraignment Court. After 32 years of dedicated law enforcement service, Fred retired in 1999.

Fred had many hobbies and interest. Fred was a sportsman; he loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to read, travel, dance, drive fast cars; especially Nascars and Corvettes, motorcycle rides, spending time with friends, gun smithing and loved spending time with his daughter, Sheri. Fred was the President of the Tri-County Investigators, he was a member of the Carpinteria Lions Club where he served as President and held other titles. He enjoyed helping with many of the club activities, and sharing good times with his fellow lions. He was a member of the Santa Barbara Corvette Club and participated in many of the monthly club runs and activities.

Fred will be laid to rest at Pierce Valley Oaks Cemetery in Westlake Village. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. Graveside will be for family only. A Celebration of life will be at a later date, once public health conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Silverado Hospice Foundation, c/o Angela Mouton Sr. VP Hospice for Fred J Markley 6400 Oak Canyon Irvine, CA 92618