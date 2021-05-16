MARLETT, Robert Wayne

Passed away at his home in Solvang California at the age of 83 on February 28, 2021.

He was born on January 17, 1938 to Gordon and Cathryn Marlett Henderson in Burbank California.

After his Father passed away his Mother remarried Lawrence Henderson, they eventually moved to Santa Barbara. Robert graduated from Santa Barbara High School. He worked at Santa Barbara Research Center as a processing Engineer until he retired in 1993. He was in the Army National Guard at Camp Roberts near Paso Robles. He has always loved fixing things, dabbled with radios, loved fixing Jewelry and worked in a Jewelry Store in Solvang. Bob loved to go to Buellton City park every July and watch the grandkid’s karate demos, baseball games, and would join the family every Thanksgiving in Goleta. He also loved to barbecue Tri-tip. He enjoyed their time with family.

Bob and Shirley met through her Brother Curtis who introduced Bob to her, they started writing letters back and forth to each other for some time then Bob drove to Indiana proposed to her and three days later they were married. They were married for 57 years. Bob and Shirley were foundational members of the Assembly Of God Church, which is now Crossroads, as well as advocates of the Senior Community of the Church. Bob also believed in and was an advocate of prayer meetings.

They were blessed with two children Tom Marlett( Barbara) and Anne Brandy Marlett. They have 6 grandchildren. Justin and Ashley Marlett, Jesse Motto, Alexandra Marlett, Ruby and Memphis Scholzen. Bob has many nieces and nephews, three of whom are Gordon, Brian and Keith Marlett. He also has a cousin, Ingrid Forsberg.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Cathryn, His wife, Shirley, and his Brother Paul Marlett and his son Tom Marlett.

The Memorial Service will be May 20th, 2021 at 10:00a.m. At the Crossroads Fellowship Church, 236 La Lata Dr, Buellton, CA 93427

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this difficult time.