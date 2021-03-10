MARQUART, Patricia

Patricia Marquart was born July, 1947 and passed away on February 14, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. She is survived by her children, siblings, and countless friends and loved ones. She was buried at the Santa Barbara Cemetery surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born overseas before coming to the United States. After moving to Los Angeles for college, she became a true Californian and loved being near the beach and in the sunshine. Despite this, she always held on to her love of travel, interest in world events, and maintained a strong connection with the network of friends and cohorts from her youth that spanned across the United States.

Throughout her career she worked passionately helping and advocating for young children with autism and other developmental disorders. Through her devotion and work she touched the lives of countless individuals and families in the community.

She loved the Santa Barbara community and cared deeply about issues involving politics, the environment, homelessness, and other local issues. Patricia was a loyal friend, passionate advocate, and above all was an incredibly loving and devoted mother.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Profectum Foundation for Autism or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. A memorial and celebration of life will take place at a later date based on health and safety considerations.