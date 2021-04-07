MARQUEZ, Virginia L.

On March 7th 2021 God created another angel when He called our mother Virginia L. Marquez home.

Virginia was born in Colton, CA on November 28, 1929. As a child she moved with her family to Santa Barbara where she attended local schools.

Virginia married the love of her life Manuel R. Marquez on Sept. 5th 1953. They were married for 48 years until Manuel’s passing in 2001, but are now reunited at the Big Family Dinner Table in Heaven.

Known for her beautiful voice, Virginia began singing in the choir and as soloist for the 1st Mexican Baptist Church of Santa Barbara at age 14. She was always accompanied by her mother Lucy Ramirez on piano. Virginia sang for many weddings and church conventions throughout CA, and was a soloist for Welch, Ryce, Haider funeral homes.

Virginia’s hobbies were gardening, sewing, adding to her 200+ Christmas nutcracker collection, and traveling with Manuel upon his retirement.

Virginia was preceded in death by her mother Lucy V. Ramirez, stepfather Simon N. Ramirez, and brother Arthur C. Fernandez. She is survived by her children Brian R. Marquez of Palm Dessert (Tim Mielcarck), Colleen E. Marquez, Tricia G. Marquez, and grandson Kyle A. Marquez of Santa Barbara. A large extended family of in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces who miss her greatly, but as a family of Faith, we know we will all be together again with our Lord Jesus Christ!!

The Marquez family would like to express many special thanks to our family, friends, and neighbors for their love and support during this time, to Dr. Stanley McLain, Dr. Linda Chen, Dr. Brett Simon, and all of Sansum Clinic who provided excellent and loving care over the years, and to the Assisted Hospice Team for their support and care of Virginia in her last days.

Due to Covid restrictions services will be private.