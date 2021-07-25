MARRS, Ben R.

1936 – 2021

Ben Marrs passed away at home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 85. Ben was born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma and his family moved to San Jose, California when he was a child. Ben had many fond memories of his youth spent in San Jose. He enjoyed visiting his favorite places in San Jose and sharing his memories with his family.

In 1954, Ben began serving three years in the US Army. After an honorable discharge in 1957, Ben began working as a carpenter journeyman. That path led him to Santa Barbara, where he continued building a successful career as a carpenter. It is also where he met Katie Squires. Ben and Katie were married in 1959. They soon moved to San Jose, where they had their first child. Ben and Katie later moved back to Santa Barbara, where they had two more children. Ben was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was proud of his family and enjoyed the time he spent with each of his children and grandchildren.

Ben also enjoyed collecting classic cars and had several over the years. He could often be seen cruising around Santa Barbara in one of his favorite cars. Ben was a good man who was much loved and he will be greatly missed. Ben is survived by his wife Katie; three children, Michael (Patsy), Diana and Sharon; seven grandchildren, Mary Kathryn, Alyson, Erica, Jack, Cindy, Sara and Ben.