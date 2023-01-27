Mars to disappear behind moon

LOS ANGELES— Griffith Observatory will host an online broadcast of the lunar occultation of Mars from 8-10 p.m Monday.

You can watch it on YouTube.

The observatory is not conducting an onsite public telescope viewing but is hosting a broadcast viewing on its front lawn, weather permitting.

A Mars occultation is when the Red Planet disappears from view behind the moon and reappears on the opposite side. During the occultation, the moon completely blocks Mars.

If the skies are clear, then the occultation should be visible to the unaided eye in Southern California. You don’t need eye protection or a telescope, but binoculars could be beneficial, according to the observatory, which advises people to look up to the south.

— Caleb Beeghly