MARSANGO, Frances Dianne

Frances Marsango passed away on October 16th, 2020 at Alto Lucero now called Channel Islands Post Acute

at the age of 87. She had her last diet coke and passed shortly after. Frances will be remembered for the love she had for her grandchildren. She spent many an hour watching them when they were young and the family needed help watching them.

Frances had a love for gardening and her animals. She had a green thumb. Her countless animals were birds,

cats and dogs. She always had one, two or all three at once. She is pictured with her loved Parrot named Rover.

Frances was preceded in death by husband Vincent Marsango, son Rick Marsango and grandson Brian Marsango Reginato. Frances is survived by her two sons and their wives, Steven & Cheryl Marsango and Dino & Rosemary Marsango and her stepson Richie Durbiano as well as her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to all the staff at Alto Lucero now Channel Islands Post Acute for all they did for Frances for the last 5 years. Also thank you to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care for their dedicated service especially Gail and Martha and all involved.

No services will be held. Please consider any donations to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.