MARSH, Dr. Wally

Dr. Wally Marsh passed away in the early morning of June 19th, with his wife, Deborah, at his side.

Wally was born and raised in the Midwest with his parents, Katherine and Harold, and five siblings. He completed medical school at the University of Nebraska, and residency at Tulane University. In 1963 he married his first wife, Mary Ann, with whom he had three daughters: Kate, Aimee, and Teri.

He spent eight years as a flight surgeon in the US Air Force, stationed in Alaska, New Orleans, Turkey, and finally Vandenberg Air Force Base. They moved to Lompoc in 1973, and this was the beginning of decades of a life loving Lompoc and the Central Coast, his busy and successful career as an Ophthalmologist, and being a well known and loved part of the community.

In 1981 he and Deborah married, and he welcomed into his life a son, Benjiman.

Wally was loving, kind, intelligent, curious, irreverent, wonderfully mischievous and silly. He loved his family, he loved good music and camping at music festivals. He found incredible fulfillment in his work; he did not ask for much but he gave generously. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his spunky and joyful nature.

He often said how much he loved Lompoc and how grateful he was for his life here. From here he and Deborah enjoyed decades of bicycling, hiking, scuba diving, spending time with their family and their dogs, and appreciating the beauty of the central coast. Not much made him happier than flying his airplane, if only for a few minutes on a windy day. Most recently he could be found at Tom’s Hamburgers, Jalama Beach, or just out walking his dogs. He was always greeted with warmth, and on first name basis–he took the time to know people and they loved him in return.

He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, a son, three grandchildren, two dogs, and many other extended family and beloved friends; and while our hearts are at once heavy with sadness they are lightened with many beautiful memories and the gratitude of having had such a special man in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a memorial donation to your favorite charity.

A celebration of his life will take place in late July with family and friends.