MARSHALL, Duane Ervin

Duane Ervin Marshall was born in Michigan on April 4, 1940. He died in Santa Barbara, CA on April 1, 2023, just shy of his 83 birthday. Duane attended Santa Barbara Catholic High (Bishop) where he was an all star athlete in four sports, now in their Hall of Fame. He later joined the army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1958 – 1962. Duane attended UCSB where he met the love of his life, Linda Laura Carter. He was hired as a teacher at Los Prietos Boys Camp (SB County Schools) after graduating. He taught English, Social Studies, and PE at Los Prietos for 30 years. Duane loved to exercise and play sports. He could regularly be found at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club or on the playground at Kellogg School

playing basketball.

Duane is survived by Linda, his wife of 53 years, his four daughters: Christine Pierce (Pat), Shannan Cocklin (Jason), Denise Sommer (Nathanael), and Jennifer Freese (Sean), and his 8 grandchildren, Victor, Ashley, Sydney, Ava, Liam, Lucas, Owen, and Rory. Duane will be remembered for his sense of humor, his competitive spirit, and the love of his family. A small, family memorial will take place in May. His family would like to thank Above All Care for caring for Duane in his last year as he suffered from dementia. Rest in peace, Dad. You will be missed.