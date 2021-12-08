MARSHALL, Laurence

Laurence Marshall, a career peace officer with years of experience in California law enforcement, passed away on Nov 15, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 89 years old.

Born in 1932, and a native Californian, Larry spent his early childhood in Long Beach until his family moved to the Escondido area in 1947. He was a graduate of the Escondido Union High School class of 1949. After receiving his degree at Palomar College, he went on to attend Pepperdine College on an athletic scholarship. After completing his military service overseas as a member of the 1st Cavalry Division during the Korean War, he attended Sacramento State College, receiving his BA degree in Police Science in 1956. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Later, he was to earn a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Larry began his law enforcement career in 1956 as a rookie policeman with the City of North Sacramento. When the City of Garden Grove incorporated in 1957, he was selected as one of the officers who established its new police department, later becoming its Chief of Police in 1971. Appointed as Under Sheriff of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office later that year, Larry was instrumental in assisting Sheriff John Carpenter as he rebuilt and modernized that agency after it had faced the Isla Vista Riots during the Vietnam War years. In 1981, he was named Chief of Police of the City of Oceanside, which allowed them to be near friends and Naomi’s family. After extensive travel and touring, their retirement years centered around their home and family. Larry pursued his lifelong interest in oil painting, watercolor, and sculpture and Naomi continued her active life in competitive tennis.

Preceded in death by his beloved Naomi and grandson Dylan, Larry is survived by his children, Jane, Juliet, David, and Robert, and grandsons Jason and Talie. He was also blessed in later years with several great-grandchildren. Other surviving family include Mae and Andy Moosa of Los Angeles.

Interment will be alongside Naomi at the San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside. No funeral services are planned. However, a private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Naomi’s favorite charity.

Jane Marshall Wright may be reached at larrymarshall@nmedia3.com