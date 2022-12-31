Marshall named Community Bank vice president

COURTESY PHOTO

Shannon Marshall

SANTA MARIA — Shannon Marshall has joined the leadership team at Community Bank of Santa Maria as vice president and branch at the South Broadway Branch.

“I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the central coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a perfect continuation of this journey. I look forward to providing the community and our customers a quality community banking experience,” said Ms. Marshall. “I am very happy to be part of the team.”

Janet Silveria, the bank’s president and CEO, noted, “… we are excited about the talent and experience Shannon brings to the Community Bank of Santa Maria team.”

Ms. Marshall is a Central Coast native. She is an active member of her community as a volunteer for numerous nonprofits, a board member of the Lompoc Valley YMCA, and a trustee of the Lompoc Hospital Foundation.

In her spare time, she enjoys camping with her husband and two daughters, spending the day at Avila Beach, and sipping wine with friends and family.

— Katherine Zehnder