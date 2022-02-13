Marston joins Hospice board

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Natasha M. Marston

SANTA BARBARA — Dr. Natasha M. Marston is a new member of the Hospice of Santa Barbara board.

She is from Ohio, where she was born and raised on a rural farm and graduated from high school in suburban Columbus. She and her husband, an environmental lawyer, are parents of a young son.

Her journey to medicine took her from UCSB to the UCLA School of Medicine and the family medicine residency program at Ventura County Medical Center.

After residency, Dr. Marston found her calling in hospice and palliative medicine. She did her fellowship training with the Cedars-Sinai West LA VA Palliative Medicine program.

For the last decade, she has worked with Palliative Care Consultants of Santa Barbara, serving with the VNA Health Home Hospice and Serenity House teams and assisting with inpatient palliative care at Cottage Hospital.

A lifelong dancer, Dr. Marston also loves to cook and garden.

– Marilyn McMahon