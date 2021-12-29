Martin Luther King Day activities planned

SANTA BARBARA — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Santa Barbara will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a weekend of events in De la Guerra Plaza.

Starting Jan. 14, the local MLKSB Committee will host live music, dance and a youth essay or poetry reading, anticipating Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 17.

The committee’s 2022 theme is, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” This is a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLKSB additionally announced its keynote speaker— Guy R. Walker, president of Endowment for Youth Community

Events on the official holiday, Jan. 17, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. There will be a morning program and a mid-day program.

For more information, go to www.mlksb.org.

— Forrest McFarland