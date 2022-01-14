Martin Luther King Day programming to be virtual

ROD ROLLE PHOTO

A MLK Santa Barbara Unity March prepares to go up State Street in 2019 to the Arlington Theatre. Participants included Santa Barbara County Supervisors Gregg Hart and Das Williams; U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and then state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Due to the COVID-19 surge, a Santa Barbara committee has voted to delay an in-person Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, originally planned for Monday in De la Guerra Plaza.

However, a two-hour virtual program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be broadcast on TV Santa Barbara throughout the weekend.

Channel 17 and 71 will air the broadcast at 9 tonight. It will also air at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Channel 71 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Channel 17.

Channel 71 will also air the program at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and Channel 17 will air it at 4 p.m. Sunday. Both channels 17 and 71 will air the broadcast at 10 a.m. Monday.

This program can also be viewed on TV Santa Barbara’s YouTube Channel: youtube.com/tvsantabarbara.

— Katherine Zehnder