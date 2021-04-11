Martin Luther King Jr.’s nightmare

The American Institute for Economic Research has outlined America’s most expensive wars.

The third most expensive war was World War II. The second is the war on COVID-19. The war on poverty is the most expensive ever at $23 trillion. Despite spending this much money trying to alleviate poverty, the U.S. poverty rate has been a pretty steady 10% (plus or minus 3%). So why hasn’t the war on poverty succeeded?

Politicians aren’t concerned with solving problems. That is, the one thing we can count on via the war on COVID, poverty, drugs, homelessness, etc, is that politicians and bureaucrats will convert these “wars against nouns” into political power, cottage industries and government dependency.

Santa Barbara County, which just declared racism a public health emergency, spends a billion dollars every couple of years trying to help those with illnesses, both physical and mental, along with the poor, yet nothing ever changes. Why?

The diagnosis and prescription for what ails us is nothing less than malicious malpractice.

The newest war posits that America is a racist country — code word for white people can be blamed for everyone else’s problems. We are supposed to believe that all of the problems in the black community are a result of racism, including such health conditions as diabetes and high blood pressure, which is primarily a color-blind function of poor diet, obesity and a lack of exercise.

The truth is, poverty kills people, regardless of color, creed or nationality, and here in America, the No. 1 indicator of poverty is a home without a father.

Children from fatherless families are more likely to live in poverty, drop out of school, engage in criminal activity, suffer from mental illness and suffer from substance abuse. Yet the same woke politicians who want to blame everything on systemic racism are some of the same people who eschew the inherent value of strong men because they consider them “toxic” and superfluous.

In fact, the one lasting legacy of the war on poverty is fatherless households in the black community. Moreover, abortion kills more black people than poverty to the extent that black America is in the throes of a genocide. The sad truth is, if abortion doesn’t prematurely kill black Americans, drugs, alcohol, crime and black on black violence will.

The current campaign against white culture, faith and values, as an alleged component and impetus of racism, would serve to discourage black people from “acting white.” You know, things like having a strong work ethic, showing up to work on time, etc. Somehow, someway, people of color are supposed to reject these values and still manage to succeed. Of course, we know the details about the real prescription to “fundamentally transform America.” The plan is to reject the traits of successful people while taking their wealth and redistributing the same in the name of equity.

Truly, we have spent ourselves into oblivion dealing with poverty with little to nothing to show for it. Trying to blame everything on racism won’t change a thing. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was a sacrificial prayer and political movement whose goal was that black Americans would be welcome to the American dream by way of equal opportunities for men and women of character and faith, judged not, nor excluded, by the color of their skin.

That is, MLK wanted blacks to have the freedom to aspire to, embrace and participate in the American dream.

Today’s race hustlers would rather promote a race war that posits that blacks in America, along with other people of color, should somehow manage to succeed in a political, social, economic and religious vacuum of everything that America once stood for, because, unlike MLK, they fundamentally hate our country.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.