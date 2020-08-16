MARTIN, Nickolas

Nickolas Martin, a bartender for over 60 years and life-long resident of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, in Goleta, CA. Nick was born in McGill, Nevada, in 1933, to Greek immigrants James and Mary Martin.

Nick is survived by his daughter, Nicolette Martin Van Winkle (Donn), sister, Artis Chamberlin-Pattison (Jerry), sister Emilie McMinn-Sears, brother Ted Martin (Cynthia), nieces, Jamie Chamberlin-Granner (Nathan) and Irene Zervos, and nephews George, Jim and Simon Jr Zervos. He was pre-deceased by sister Sophie Zervos.

Nick attended SBHS, Class of 1951, and enjoyed being a yell leader. He attended Cal Poly SLO and was a whiz at math and science, often helping his classmates with their homework. He began working in the restaurant business alongside his father, who owned the Busy Bee Café on lower State Street. This is where he observed true generosity of spirit – watching his dad feed the homeless and people in need. In the early years, Nick owned his own bar on Hollister Avenue named Renos, which was then renamed Mr. M’s when he partnered with the Malloy Brothers. Nick tended bar for years at several bars, including Torky’s, The Hideout and The Bak Door in Goleta. Nick was a great bartender and a most personable and well-loved employee.

Nick was an avid water skier and golfer. True to his Greek heritage, he enjoyed cooking and loved to entertain. His infectious personality was always evident. He had that spark, that movie star charisma that drew people to him. He had the most wonderful way of making everyone he spoke to feel special and seen. He had a twinkle in his eye. It was at once mischievous and funny and smart and totally contagious.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and anyone who was lucky enough to know him. May his generosity and kindness be forever remembered.