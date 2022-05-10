MARTINEZ, Barney Jr.

05/22/1939-04/25/2022

On April 25, 2022, Barney passed away peacefully at his home in Hamilton, Montana after a long and challenging battle with Parkinson’s disease. Barney proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1964, and in April 2022 received his 20-year service award from the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rosie Martinez; son, Michael Martinez (Stephanie) and daughter Maria Martinez-Garibay (David); grandchildren, Selina Oliver, Michael Garibay, Colin Cantrall and Jasmine Garibay; great-granddaughters, Ava Cantrall and Sophia Najera; brothers, Fernando and Charles Ortiz; sisters, Julie and Patricia Ortiz. Barney was proceeded in death by father, Barney Martinez Sr. and mother, Magdalena Ortiz; brothers, Jose Martinez and Ernest Ortiz; sisters, Rosemary Chiramonte, Anna Martinez and Paulina Salazar. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1500 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA. The Marine Honor Guard will provide Honors immediately following the mass, in front of the church.