Martinez named executive director at Page Youth Center

COURTESY PHOTO

Aaron Martinez

Aaron Martinez is the new executive director for Page Youth Center, Santa Barbara’s youth sports facility.

As executive director, Mr. Martinez will develop community camps and clinics and identify partnerships to optimize PYC as a valuable Santa Barbara resource. In addition, he will drive development and outreach efforts to support initiatives the board has identified, including important and necessary upgrades to the property.

According to a news release, Mr. Martinez will apply his past experience developing youth programming for the Montecito Family YMCA and apply it to Page Youth Center, where he will support and enhance current programs. In addition to this professional experience, Mr. Martinez has also coached basketball for area high school and club teams.

“The combination of a passion for basketball and dedication to providing community youth sports opportunities offers all the characteristics needed for a successful executive director. We are thrilled to have him be an integral part of the team,” said Tony Becerra, PYC board president.

“My wife, Alicia, and I were raised in Santa Barbara and have our roots here,” said Mr. Martinez. “We know how beneficial it is to have a place like the Page Youth Center available to teach not only our children, Sienna, 5, and Austin, 15, but the whole community, the importance of teamwork, while building lifelong skills and friendships.”

Page Youth Center is a nonprofit founded in 1991 with the vision to enhance the lives of the Santa Barbara and Goleta community youth by using sports programs to build confidence, character, physical fitness and sportsmanship. To learn more, visit pageyouthcenter.org.

