MARTINEZ, Ruth

Ruth Martinez, born on February 20, 1936 to Earnest and Grace Pribble, lived a full and memorable life. Born and raised in Charleston, Illinois before moving to Santa Barbara at 18 where she met her beloved husband, Jess. Together, Ruth and Jess raised their three sons: Craig, Derek, and Bruce. A dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, and friend.

Ruth was able to lighten a room with her contagious laugh and sense of humor. Her great generosity and kindness was seen by all around her. Ruth’s background working at the Santa Barbara school district engaged her love for education. This love was a great gift along with many others that she was able to give her grandchildren Jadelyn, Jordan, Billy, Miranda, and great-grandchild Payton. Ruth, the welcoming and compassionate woman she was, will be remembered with great love by her daughters-in-law Sue, Diane, and Christie.

Ruth will be laid to rest with her cherished husband, Jess at Calvary Cemetery on March 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.