Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ gets $71 million gross at box office in first weekend

At left, “The Eternals” surpassed expectations with a $71 million gross, putting it far ahead of all other films to top the box office.

At right, “Dune” fell from No. 1 to No. 2 at the box office.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” topped the box office during its opening weekend, exceeding expectations with a whopping $71 million gross in North America.

“Dune,” which was No. 1 the previous weekend, was a distant second place at $7.6 million.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, “No Time To Die,” remained in third place at $6.2 million.

Another Marvel movie, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” placed fourth at $4.5 million, climbing a bit from its fifth-place spot the previous weekend.

All four are action-oriented movies, and the top three are about saving worlds.

Things get lighter when you look at the fifth-place box office: the animated comedy about a kid and his well-meaning but flawed robotic friend, “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” Well, “Ron” didn’t go too wrong; it grossed $3.6 million and climbed up from the prior weekend’s No. 8 spot.

Word of mouth, meanwhile, may be helping “The French Dispatch.” The movie with an all-star cast in unusual stories went from No. 10 during the Oct. 29-31 weekend to No. 6 last weekend, with a gross of $2.6 million.

Meanwhile, Halloween Kills” fell from No. 2 during Oct. 29-31 to No. 7 last weekend with a gross of $2.3 million.

In its first weekend, “Spencer” placed No. 8 with $2.1 million.

The horror movie “Antlers” scared up a $2 million gross for the No. 9 spot, falling from Nov. 6 the previous weekend.

“Last Night in Soho,” about a fashion designer who suddenly finds herself in the 1960s, placed No. 10 last weekend with $1. 8 million, a dip from its No. 7 spot the prior weekend.

