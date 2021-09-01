Mary Buren Elementary School principal placed on administrative leave

GUADALUPE — The principal of Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe was placed on administrative leave Friday.

The school did not address the reason for Dr. Rene Rosas’ departure, labeling it a “confidential personnel matter.”

Dr. Michelle Fox, a former Guadalupe Union School District employee, has temporarily taken the position of primary school site administrator.

Dr. Fox was removed from her position as principal of Aliso and Summerland elementary schools June 30 after a Carpinteria Unified School Board vote Feb. 23.

— Annelise Hanshaw