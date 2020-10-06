Mary Buren students receive free pumpkins

GUADALUPE — The Almaguer family this year is again providing pumpkins to Mary Buren Elementary School students.

It’s a longstanding tradition for the family to donate their locally grown pumpkins.

The Guadalupe school will have a drive-up pumpkin patch today for more than 500 children to select their favorite. Families can also walk to campus and stand in a physically distanced line.

“We are so grateful to the Almaguer family for their many years of continued generosity in providing both pumpkins for the students of Mary Buren, as well as modeling kindness,’’ Dean of Students Kevin Baldizon said in a news release.

Principal Maria Gonzalez agreed, adding, “It really creates a wonderful memory for our students.’’

Families are free to choose what they want to do with the pumpkins. Some plan to carve and paint them, and others will use them to bake fall treats.

“Now more than ever these acts of kindness provide a welcome source of joy for our families and set an example of what it means to care for your community,” Mr. Baldizon said.

— Annelise Hanshaw