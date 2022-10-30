Mary Noor named Bank of America senior vice president

COURTESY PHOTO

Mary Noor

Bank of America recently named Mary Noor as senior vice president and market executive of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Ms. Noor has been responsible for deploying the bank’s philanthropic capital and building community-based partnerships. She will work closely with Bank of America President Midge Campbell-Thomas to leverage the full breadth of the bank’s resources and expertise to help local households and communities achieve economic mobility, according to a news release.

Ms. Noor began her career in financial services in 2001, serving in various positions over the years from financial center operations and community relations to market executive. A Southern California native with family in Ventura, she earned her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and her bachelor’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University.

Active in the community and mentoring teammates, Ms. Noor has been recognized with the company’s top employee volunteerism award four consecutive years in a row. Passionate about empowering women and diversity and inclusion efforts, Ms. Noor helped to launch the bank’s employee network for women in San Diego and Indianapolis, and volunteers with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Bank of America has nearly 3,000 employees across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

