Mary Solis joins Hospice board

COURTESY PHOTO

Mary Solis

Mary Solis is a new member of the Hospice of Santa Barbara board of directors.

She recently retired from the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center after 34 years as an oncology social worker and department manager. During her time at the center, Ms. Solis expanded services to include 12 support groups, case management, financial assistance and individual and family counseling services.

Before working with the Cancer Center, she spent two years at Catholic Charities as a caseworker. She also developed a wig and hat closet, a lymphedema clinic and worked with other community organizations to create a Community Palliative Care Program.

In her role as caseworker, she encountered many people who were facing homelessness, which inspired her to write a successful grant proposal that resulted in the establishment of Transition House.

Ms. Solis graduated with her masters of social work from UC Berkeley. In 2004, she received the Oncology Social Worker of the Year Award from the Association of Oncology Social Workers.

She continues to work part time as a clinical social work supervisor for the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“We are honored to have Mary on board. She has done great things for the community during her lifetime, and we are excited to see what she brings to the team,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

— Marilyn McMahon