Marymount renamed The Riviera Ridge School

Marymount of Santa Barbara will switch to its new name The Riviera Ridge School at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The school’s board of trustees and head of school announced the change Thursday.

The renaming is part of an effort to clarify the school’s more inclusive identity instead of its history as a Catholic school.

The renaming is part of an identity change years in the making.

The Marymount name is affiliated with Religious of Sacred Heart of Mary schools. The school separated itself from the network more than 50 years ago.

School leadership began a 10-year plan in 2018, after receiving a seven-year accreditation from the California Association of Independent Schools. Then trustees began reviewing the school’s mission, policies and name.

“This name change represents the natural progression of the school’s evolution,” Alexis Weaver, board of trustees president said in a news release. “With the completion of our 10-year strategic plan, the trustees determined it was time to clarify the school’s identity. ‘The Riviera Ridge School’ name reflects its idyllic location on the Santa Barbara Riviera, and speaks to the love of our local community.

“And, most importantly, while the name of the school is changing, the school itself remains unchanged. It is the same incredible faculty, staff and school community that have always been the heart of the school.”

In 2007, UCSB’s Department of Religious Studies helped Marymount of Santa Barbara expand its focus to include a diverse set of religious, spiritual and ethical principles. The resulting program is named Kaleidoscope.



At left, “This name change represents the natural progression of the school’s evolution,” said Alexis Weaver, president of the board of trustees for what’s now called The Riviera Ridge School. At right, “While we were founded as a Catholic school over 80 years ago, the school has evolved over the past several decades to be inclusive of all moral and ethical teachings as well as spiritual beliefs,” said Christina Broderick, head of school at The Riviera Ridge School.

“While we were founded as a Catholic school over 80 years ago, the school has evolved over the past several decades to be inclusive of all moral and ethical teachings as well as spiritual beliefs,” said Christina Broderick, head of school. “Today, with our signature curricular program, Kaleidoscope, we are proud to be an independent day school, celebrating the diversity of all history, backgrounds, and cultures of our students and families.

“Our former name has been a large source of confusion among prospective families and the community at large for many years. It was critical we address this deliberately and decisively. We will, as The Riviera Ridge School, continue to be the home of academic excellence, where we provide an environment that balances the social, emotional and ethical dimensions of teaching and learning to create a future-proofed skill set.”

The school adopted a revised mission, vision and values in 2020. To learn more, go to rivieraridge.org or contact info@rivieraridge.org.

