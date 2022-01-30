Masjuan clinches 4-3 win for UCSB over LMU

LOS ANGELES — The UCSB men’s tennis team improved to 2-0 on Friday afternoon with a walk-off 4-3 win at Loyola Marymount. Sophomore Pablo Masjuan clinched the win in the final singles match taking a three-set victory on court four.

The Gauchos looked good to start the doubles round with the duo of Masjuan and senior Stefano Tsorotiotis finishing first with a 6-4 win on court three, but the host Lions found wins on courts one and two to take the doubles point.

Into the singles round went the six-time defending Big West champs and the title showed as they picked up the first three wins on the upper courts.

Tsorotiotis was first, defeating John Otico 6-4, 6-0 on court three to tie the overall match at 1-1.

Senior Viktor Krustev took care of business on court two, downing LMU’s Manoel De Alencar in straight sets of 6-1, 6-3 and sophomore Kai Brady made it 3-1 in the Gauchos’ favor with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court one over Rana-Roop Bhullar.

LMU refused to quit picking up wins on courts five and six to even the overall match at 3-3 and leave the decider on court four.

Masjuan lost the first set in a tough tiebreaker to his foe Jose Dominiquez but evened things up with a 6-4 win in the second set and with the rest of his team watching just a court away took the final set 6-4 to walk it off for the Gauchos.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com