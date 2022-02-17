Mask mandate also over in Nevada

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE REGIONAL EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Gov. Steve Sisolak last week made Nevada the latest state to scrap its mask mandate.

Gov. Sisolak announced in a video news conference Feb. 10 that he was rescinding the mask requirement for public places, effective immediately.

“To the Nevadans and travelers that have done the right thing, gotten vaccinated, stayed diligent and protected each other for the last two years, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you,” Gov. Sisolak said. “Given all of these updates and the tools we have, now is the appropriate time for me to announce that Nevada will rescind our mask mandate, effective immediately.”

Casinos, which the Nevada State Gaming Control Board regulates, still must require masks until the commission can finalize a rule reflecting the change, The Associated Press reported.

“Let me be clear: the state will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations, including school districts, may set their own policies, and I encourage them to work with their employees and communities to ensure that policies are in place,” Gov. Sisolak said.