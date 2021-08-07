Masks required at Lompoc city facilities

Facial coverings over the nose and mouth will be required for most people indoors at Lompoc city facilities in keeping with county and state mandates.

Lompoc city facilities, including city hall, will remain open to the public.

City employees will wear masks in accordance with the updated guidelines, and masks will be required for visitors to city facilities, including at city council, commission, committee and board meetings.

This order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings. There are limited exceptions.

According to the public health department, the Delta COVID-19 variant has been present in Santa Barbara County since April and is highly transmissible.

The new health officer order is consistent with guidance from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health, which recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in public settings. The full health officer order can be read at publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders/.

More information on vaccines and vaccination appointments is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or the community can call 2-1-1. In addition, the City of Lompoc has established a COVID-19 local information and resources web page at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.

– Marilyn McMahon