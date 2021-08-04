Master Chorale announces auditions

SANTA BARBARA — Auditions for the Santa Barbara Master Chorale will begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Rehearsals will start Sept. 7 and take place 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all singers.

To audition, contact the choir at 805-682-6516 or sbmasterchorale@gmail.com.

The season will start Nov. 6 and 7 when the choir performs Josef Haydn’s “The Creation” at the church.

For more information, go to www.sbmasterchorale.org.

— Dave Mason