MASTINICK, Ken

Born in El Monte, CA, September 10, 1940, Ken was the son of Joseph & Dorothy Mastinick of Los Angeles. His family moved to Santa Barbara in 1959, where he lived the most of the rest of his life. He was always interested in cars & took apart & rebuilt them as a young man. He also surfed the local waters. In the early ’60s he went to work for JC. Penney Co. starting in the Santa Barbara store & then was transferred to Lompoc.

In 1967 he was a partner in a small sailboat which he kept in the SB harbor. He met his future wife, Judy there while flirting with her & her roommates. They dated for 1-1/2 years & were married at El Montecito Presbyterian Church Sept. 1, 1968. In the next few years they had two sons, Philip & Brian. Ken wanted to return to SB & did so, becoming the manager of the Pool Supply & Patio Center, eventually buying the business & the property. He worked extremely hard building the retail business up, then becoming a swimming pool contractor, doing repairs & installations. He continued doing the contracting work after selling the retail business. One could say his passion was working hard & doing the best possible job he could.

After retiring from the physical demands of swimming pool work, he concentrated on maintaining the commercial property & being a good landlord. He & his wife took a number of trips, loved RVing & seeing much of our country & Canada. They took their boys to as many national parks & scenic wonders as they could. Those were the best of times.

Ken passed away due to complications of Multiple Myeloma on Friday, June 26th. He requested that no services be held. He was a faithful, hard working and unique man. If anyone wishes to make donations in his name, please consider Ridley-Tree Cancer Center or Direct Relief International.