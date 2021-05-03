Montecito shop has New England vibe

COURTESY PHOTOS

Matt Albiani, at right, and Ron Brand are co-owners of Mate Gallery in the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road. In addition to antique and vintage pieces from New England, there are also new items with a California vibe.

Santa Barbarans who have relocated from the East Coast and are still nostalgic for New England can feel right at home at the Mate Gallery in the Montecito Country Mart.

“So many people have moved here from the East Coast. They fall in love with the shop. It reminds them of home,” said Matt Albiani, co-owner with Ron Brand.

Among the numerous items for sale are a Montauk Point porcelain ashtray, vintage clipper ship painting, brass whale door knocker, vintage state flags from Maine and Massachusetts, “The Official Preppy Handbook,” vintage Nantucket hotel keychain and vintage shipping flags.

“We bring a bit of New England to California,” said Mr. Albiani. “Many of the items are found at consignment shops and antique fairs like Brimfield Antique Flea Markets in Massachusetts.”



At left, vintage OP corduroy shorts from the 1980s. At right, the best-selling Sun Burn Candles are made with scents of cedar, violet, sandalwood and jasmine.







Among the numerous unique items at Mate Gallery are a Braille issue of Playboy, a washed red cap with a California Bear, seersucker napkins in 10 different colors, a small pillow with a Nantucket print and a nautical signal flag apron.

In addition to the antique and vintage pieces, there are also new pieces like seersucker napkins, original watercolors by Olivia Joffrey and Sun Burn Candles, which are made by the co-owners.

“One of our most popular sellers is rubber bracelets made from recycled flip flops. They are made in Africa and come in different colors. They cost $3 each,” Mr. Albiani told the News-Press.

Rope Craft Surfboards, which sell for $1,400, are also “very, very popular” as are the vintage OP corduroy shorts in hues of baby pink, canary yellow and peach.

Original photographs by Mr. Albiani include “Wagoneer,” “Land Rover” and “Guard Station.”

The name Mate Galley was chosen “one night after lots of wine,” said Mr. Albiani with a laugh. “It has several meanings, one of which is friend.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com