MATSUKAS, George Anthony

Our father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his three children, daughter Marcie Jimenez and husband Gustavo, sons James (Jim) Matsukas, Michael (Mike) Matsukas. Grandchildren Paul Matsukas and wife Jenn, George Jimenez, Christiana Jimenez, Rachel McCabe, and Emily Matsukas. Great Grandchildren Jordyn, Jake, and Tyler Matsukas. George was predeceased by his wife, Rachel Mary Matsukas, his parents and siblings.

George was born in Chicago, Illinois December 17, 1930 to Greek immigrant parents Anthony and Mary. The family moved to California when George was a child. He attended UCLA then joined the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War and was stationed on a lighthouse in Tillamook Rock, Oregon. He met Rachel Shock through his sister Joyce, and they were married at St. Sophia Cathedral, Los Angeles in March 1957. They were married for over 40 years until her passing. He enjoyed riding horses in his younger days and completed the Western States 100-mile Trail Ride (Tevis Cup) from Squaw Valley to Auburn, California. He purchased a fishing boat which he docked in Marina del Rey; the family enjoyed many happy days spent on the ocean in Southern California.

Mr. Matsukas was a businessman. First owning Matsukas Brothers Paper Company in Los Angeles, California. After moving to the Santa Ynez Valley, he owned the Greek Deli in Solvang and Matsukas Food Company in Buellton.

George was known by many as “the life of the party.” He welcomed everyone and loved to barbecue and entertain. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

A small family gathering has been arranged by Loper Funeral Chapel, Ballard. Officiated by Father Bob Fox of St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, Santa Barbara. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date so those wishing to share their memories may attend.