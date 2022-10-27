MATSUYAMA, Mariko

Mariko Matsuyama, 97, passed peacefully at her home in Carpinteria on September 22, 2022. She was born in Los Angeles on November 3, 1924. She attended John C. Fremont High School in Los Angeles until being interned in 1942 at Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona.

She left the internment camp in 1945 for domestic work in New York City. Several years after returning to Los Angeles, she married Kikuo (Kik) Matsuyama in 1950, residing in Gardena, California, where he was in the wholesale nursery business with his brother Jiro Matsuyama. In 1965, K.M. Nursery moved to Carpinteria. Mariko worked at the nursery until its closing in 2013.

Her years in Carpinteria included participation in California Women for Agriculture and the Carpinteria Flower Show. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, and fishing. She travelled to New York City, London, Paris, and a tour of Japan. She also enjoyed the occasional gambling excursion to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her daughter Carol (Dennis Kawase); sons Wayne and Donald; sisters-in-law Yoneko Enomoto and Nobuye Matsuyama; nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Carpinteria Cemetery. If you would like to honor her memory, please contribute to the charity of your choice.