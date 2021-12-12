MATTHEWS, John Richard

Dick Matthews, born John Richard Matthews, left this world on November 27, 2021 with the same generosity of character, spirit of fairness, and well planned timing in which he lived his life. He was born on September 28,1935 in Bellevue, Iowa to William and Alice Matthews. He moved to Spencer, South Dakota in 1940 where he spent his formative years alongside his older brother, Jim Matthews. What formed during those years was an honest, hard working, part-time troublemaker who valued his relationships with people above all else.

He graduated from Huron College with a B.A. in History and P.E. After time in the Army, in 1960 Dick moved to Los Angeles to attend USC Physical Therapy School. There he met his wife of 59 years, Sally Matthews. He was a loving, loyal and fun husband. He was father to 2 daughters, Kristy Matthews and Kay Matthews to whom he imbued a sense of practicality, humor and responsibility.

He worked as a Physical Therapist at Pomona Valley Hospital, moved to Santa Barbara in 1968, was Director of PT at Goleta Valley Hospital, and opened a private practice in 1980. He was active in many PT organizations, serving on the board at APTA. He developed a preventative injury program and worked as a consultant with several large corporations.

After retirement, he volunteered time with Direct Relief, See International in Africa and served on the Grand Jury. Dick was an avid golfer with his home away from home being La Cumbre Country Club.

He was a dedicated, generous grandfather ensuring his grandchildren were given every opportunity. Along with family, the most important thing to Dick were his friendships, many of which spanned the course of his life. At his request there will be no service. Dick loved helping people when he felt moved to. He would have appreciated more than anything, all of us doing just the same in our daily lives.