MATTHIAS, Marjorie Ellen

October 29, 1920 – September 18th 2020

Marjorie went home to be with the Lord on September 18th 2020 she passed peacefully in her sleep. Marjorie was survived in death by her son Paul Matthias, grandchildren Philip Matthias, Eric Clifford, Ambur Plaster, Sarah Sinks, and Ryan Nelson along with 8 great-grandchildren, Luckyboy and Charli. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Marvin Matthias, her son David Matthias, her brother Edgar Troeger as well as her parents Rev. Walter Troeger and Bertha Troeger. Marjorie was born and raised in Santa Monica ,CA where she met and married her love Marvin Matthias. After spending 3 years in Palm Desert they settled in Santa Barbara in 1954 to raise their two boys David and Paul. She was a wife, a homemaker and a servant to the Lord. Marjorie was known for her stunning beauty, her big hats, everything purple and to never turn down a box of See’s candy. She exercised, ate healthy and read her bible daily. Marjorie’s love for Jesus gave everyone who knew her comfort in knowing that she would in fact pray for them. She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church for 66 years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Mom, we will ALL miss you. I love you. Until we meet again!

Memorial service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church. 3721 Modoc RD. Santa Barbara CA. at 2pm, October 3, 2020.

Contributions can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church