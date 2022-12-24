Maurice Singer named new Music Academy board chair

COURTESY PHOTO

Maurice Singer

MONTECITO — Maurice Singer is the new board chair at the Music Academy of the West.

Mr. Singer, a founding principal of The Evergreen Advantage, a real-estate investment trust, succeeds Eileen Sheridan, who served as board chair from 2020-22.

Mr. Singer and four new directors will start their terms Jan. 1.

“I’m honored and excited to serve as board chair of this dynamic, forward-thinking institution that affords the next generation of classical musicians the opportunity to continue to develop their skills and explore new inroads to the ever changing and challenging career paths in the music industry,” Mr. Singer said in a news release.

The New York City native studied English and economics at the University of Vermont and went on to hold senior management positions in the film and television industry, including president of HBO Films and senior vice president at Home Box Office, Columbia Pictures Corp. and Westinghouse Broadcasting Co.

After becoming a financial adviser, he founded Los Angeles-based Riviera Capital Management in 1993.

New board members at the Montecito academy are Michele Brustin, former executive director of the Performing Arts Association of New York State; Daniel Dokos, partner at the international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges and head of Global Finance; Rachel Fine, executive director of the Yale Schwarzman Center; and Joshua Ramirez, a Realtor with Compass Real Estate in Santa Barbara, and co-founder of Princeton North, an innovative branding and marketing company.

— Dave Mason