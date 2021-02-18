MAVIS CARMONA (ROSALES)

Born October 16, 1937 in Santa Barbara, California to Antonio Rosales and Hermelinda Galindo, she died February 18, 2020 of natural causes at her home with her family by her side.

Mavis loved her family and friends and they loved her back. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her husband of fifty years, Frank; her sons Frank (wife Raquel) and Ed (wife Anna) and grandchildren Aiden and Camilla.