‘Maximalism’ exhibit at Santa Barbara gallery

RANDALL DAVID TIPTON

MICHAEL FERGUSON At left, Randall David Tipton’s 12- by 12-inch oil work, “Autumn Field,” is part of the “Maximalism” exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara. At right, Michael Ferguson painted “Breaking Pacific,” a 31- by 43-inch acrylic work.

SANTA BARBARA — The “Maximalism” exhibit is now on view through Dec. 5 at the Marcia Burtt Gallery, 517 Laguna St.

“Our artists embrace excess with detail, color, and energy in these immersive maximalist paintings and photographs,” according to the gallery’s website.

Nature plays a big theme in the exhibit, which features art by Randall David Tipton, Ann Lofquist, Erling Sjovold, Anne Ward, Michael Ferguson, Susan Petty, Bill Dewey, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle and Dana Hooper.

Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, go to artlacuna.com or call the gallery at 805-962-5588.

— Dave Mason