MAXWELL, Joseph B., Sr.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Joseph B. Maxwell, Sr., after a full and long life, peacefully passed away.

Joe was a retired Air Force Veteran, Real Estate Investor & Developer, longtime Rotarian, member of St. Barbara’s Parish and in later years, of St. Louis de Montfort in Santa Maria. He is survived by his seven sons, three daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves a great legacy of love and honor with rich stories of his well lived and long life, which will be passed down to future generations. Godspeed to our dear Dad and Papa.

