May Day bird watch at Los Flores Park

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be guiding bird enthusiasts through a two-hour walk at Los Flores Ranch beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteer birders will guide attendees through Los Flores Ranch, helping them spot and identify the birds that call the park home.

Participants should bring water, binoculars and a camera to capture the birds along the way. Dogs must stay at home.

Groups must stay six feet apart. Participants will meet in the visitor parking lot at 6271 Dominion Road in Santa Maria.

Space is limited, and registration is online at cityofsantamaria.org/register.

— Annelise Hanshaw