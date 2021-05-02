May is for CycleMAYnia

CycleMAYnia is back in 2021 as Santa Barbara County’s South Coast celebrates national bike month for the month of May.

More than 25 in-person bicycling activities and online events will be offered at the 12th annual event.

In-person rides and activities have capacity limits, with some requiring pre-registration to ensure equipment availability as well as the health and safety of all riders. The public is encouraged to visit the event calendar at cycleMAYnia.org and register for activities before they fill up.

“We are thrilled to bring back the joy of CycleMAYnia this year,” Marjie Kirn, executive director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, said in a statement. “Bicycling has increased significantly in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic and it is exciting to be able to formally offer online and smaller, in-person activities throughout the month of May to support the uptick in bicycling in our own community.

“I am particularly looking forward to the two electric bike demo pop-ups in the cities of Goleta and Carpinteria as well as the Family Walk & Roll Bike to Nature Rides with the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation and Wilderness Youth Project.”

Bicycling increased by 16% in the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to a study published in the Transport Review Journal.

“CycleMAYnia 2021 has something for everyone, whether you are new to cycling, a parent, a bike nerd, or curious about electric bikes,” said Kent Epperson, director of SBCSG’s Traffic Solutions. “I hope the public takes an opportunity to check out the weekly themes and the variety of fun activities we have planned to celebrate the joy of bicycling that helps bring about a cleaner and healthier community. Even more, it’s beyond time for us to be able to come together like this in a safer environment to just have fun.”

CycleMAYnia features weekly themes, six online presentations, 11 socially distanced community rides and eight outdoor activities.

Week one’s theme is “Ready Set Go” with activities featuring a presentation on electric bike trends, technology and how to choose one. There will also be in-person e-bike demonstrations, and a celebration at a select number of elementary and junior high schools for National Bike to School Day.

“Adventure and Around the World Travel” is the theme for week two, featuring a Mother’s Day Ride; online presentations sharing local BCycle adventure rides; Cycling Without Age adventures for seniors and those with physical disabilities; local mountain bike adventures exploring the Santa Barbara backcountry; and a Bike to Nature Ride for families with kids.

The theme for week three is “Kids and Families” with Bike to Nature Rides for families with kids, a panel presentation on Biking with Little Ones and a Bike-in Movie screening of “The Ride” (2018).

Week 4 will be “Bicycle Friendly Communities” with a presentation and discussions from bike planners about the changing trends and landscape of bike infrastructure in Santa Barbara County and beyond. In addition, there will be a panel presentation on Living Car-Free or Car-Lite, and two community bike rides including the monthly Bike DeLights ride and a Community E-Bike Ride.

The month is also filled with weekly activities and rides: Taco Tuesday E-Bike Demos, Wheelie Wednesdays and Bike to Nature Rides for families and children.

The public can read more about the bike month activities and view the calendar of activities on the CycleMAYnia website at cycleMAYnia.org.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com