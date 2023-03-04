Maybe some privileges should be delayed

Now comes news that the California legislature is considering extending foster status through age 26, given the fact many 21-year-olds are not ready for self-sufficiency.

This bill, supported by the California Judges Association, seeks to get a handle on rampant homelessness among kids aging out of foster care by extending housing and case worker support.

But many or most non-foster kids also struggle with successfully participating in democratic society and go off the rails as well.

Maybe some perks and responsibilities of citizenship for all young Americans need to be delayed for a handful of years, or more carefully vetted, until our youth can become more self-sufficient. This could include things like driver’s license, gun ownership, jury participation, alcohol consumption, military service, running for public office (think George Santos) and even voting.

Today we gift young people with privileges and duties they don’t even know how to spell, let alone exercise responsibly.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)